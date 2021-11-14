Dear Editor,

We want to thank David Adam for his letter outlining the major improvements that we as the managers of L’Esplanade Shopping Center have implemented. It is certainly nice to receive praise once-in-a-while for the work that we have done, especially from a neighbor, a frequent visitor and longtime resident of Key Biscayne.

We have in fact spent over $1,000,000 since 2017 upgrading the mall. We have addressed not only the aesthetic aspects of the premises but the safety concerns of the tenants and patrons.

Much more remains to be done, of course, especially in the plaza facing Crandon Boulevard. We had to stop all construction work in the plaza in early 2020 due to COVID-19, and the problems were compounded when Tropical Storm Eta caused major damage to the area, including the tile flooring in late 2020.

We are keenly aware of the precarious situation of the plaza. It is an eyesore typical of any construction site, but we have made sure that public access to the premises through the plaza is safe.

We are investing over $100,000 in reconstructing the plaza to turn it into a beautiful gathering place for our community. We have experienced major delays in the installation of guard rails and tiles due to the shortage of construction personnel and materials but weather permitting we expect to complete this project by the end of the year.

PatandPat Property Management Services (CAM)