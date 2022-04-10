Dear Editor: UPDATE ON LA PLAZA

We are pleased to inform you that we have already completed the installation of new handrails in the Mall's plaza facing Crandon Boulevard. We have also received all required authorizations and the delivery of materials has been scheduled to proceed with the removal of the old flooring and the installation of the new tiles and green area. Weather permitting, we estimate a completion date of the project during the Summer 2022.

Best Regards,

Pat Peraita

PatandPat Property Management Services (CAM)