Editor’s Note. This letter was sent to Islander News columnist H. Frances Reaves on her recent article – “Key to Boomer happiness is overcoming the terror and realize how terrific life is” – and shared with Islander News

Good morning Frances!

I was reading your Islander News article “Key to Boomer happiness …” as I was waiting to get my hair cut in Key Biscayne. I wanted to reach out and let you know how on point you are with these observations!

I just got back from Spain – where I went solo to do the Camino de Santiago – for my 65th birthday … and it was great! This trip has been on my Bucket List for awhile and I kept postponing it waiting to find someone to go with. That someone never appeared. After a friend went in December of 2021 and told me his experience, I was so excited about the trip again; my sister suggested that I should go for my birthday. And I thought, “Yes, you're right I should...what am I waiting for?”

The excitement of planning the trip: from plane reservations, train reservations, pension hotel reservations, to strategizing miles to walk, clothes to take in the backpack etc., made the days fly by. I will confess that I had a few anxious nights wondering if I was being selfish, crazy, brave or adventurous. I concluded that a little of each was probably the right answer!

A little background story: My dad passed away two years ago (right at the beginning of the pandemic; he was actually in the hospital when they stopped allowing everyone into the hospitals), and after getting him home with hospice care, he passed away in two days. At this point my mom, who was sharp, ambulatory and self-sufficient, began her slow deterioration which continues to this day. My sister, brother and myself take turns in taking care of her at her home. I go every morning to get her up, bath her, dress her, prepare her breakfast, and leave her lunch ready. In the evenings we rotate through for the program of cleaning her up if necessary, feeding her, giving her medications and putting her to sleep. For two years the routine has been starting to take a toll on all of us, but since I go every single day, I was feeling extra tired.

What I decided to do. My walk began on the second anniversary of my dad’s passing (he was a walker by nature so I knew he would be ready to accompany me) and I would end my walk a week later, to be in Santiago on my actual birthday! Don't you love it? And can I tell you everything turned out great! I found such joy in getting in touch with myself again and “unburdening” myself from most of the baggage that I had been carrying around (still a work in progress) that I have come back to my responsibilities with new-found energy and a more positive outlook on what the future looks like.

So I too have overcome the terror and am now planning the terrific going forward.

Thank you for sharing your thoughts!

Carmen Gonzalez