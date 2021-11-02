To the Editor:

In reference to a recent article in the Islander News:

I have lived at the Towers of Key Biscayne for more than 35 years and served on the Towers Board for 17 years, starting the year Joe Maura was hired as manager.

During the countless board meetings I attended, Mr. Maura never showed the slightest anti-Semitism in all his dealings with board members and owners. His responses to the many issues raised by owners were always helpful and professional. I also had many opportunities to observe Mr. Maura's response to owners’ problems and concerns not only at board meetings but also in the office and around the property.

Invariably, there will be some owners dissatisfied about something who blame the manager, but the accusation of anti-Semitism has absolutely no basis. Such remarks are particularly unwarranted given Mr. Maura’s years of hard work and dedication to the Towers. We are indeed fortunate to have such an honest and caring manager.

Sincerely,

Alison Owen