Letter to the Editor - Manzieri’s run for school board a win for Key Biscayne

Key Biscayne has won!

I firmly believe Ms. Sandra Manzieri is the reason we have change at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center.

When parents bring issues to light they are often ignored or brushed off, but when a teacher speaks the truth about the challenges faced by the faculty impeding them to teach, it makes a statement. Ms. Manzieri not only made a statement by speaking at the PTA meeting, but most importantly by running for the School Board seat.

No changes had occurred at KBK8 until Ms. Manzieri filed her paperwork to run for the School Board seat.

It was only after that occurred that our principal was transferred, our AP was transferred, maintenance and repairs at our school began to occur, and we were blessed to get a new principal and an AP who work hard and want to see our community school excel. Ms. Manzieri’s decision to run for School Board Seat demonstrated to Miami Dade County Public Schools that Key Biscayne was not going to back down until change occurred.

Ms. Manzieri ran a grassroots campaign against a political powerhouse. She did amazing based on the circumstances. Ms. Manzieri knew this campaign was not going to be an easy task, but she took it on with strength, pose, and confidence. We are so lucky to have Ms. Manzieri as part of our community and a teacher at our school. We must remember that in order to make this community and school the best it can be we must all unite and contribute.

These last two years have been a hell of a ride, but thanks to Ms. Manzieri’s courage and hard work Key Biscayne has won!

Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre