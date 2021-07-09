In your newspaper of 1 July 2021, you published a letter from Veronica Scharf Garcia in which she made a statement about the Towers of Key Biscayne, “I don't know if this was a rumor or I misunderstood.”

This is called scurrilous rumor mongering. And you, editor, are guilty of rumor mongering on a grand scale. It behooves the editor to check and print facts, not rumors.

At a time when all residents of high rise are concerned about their buildings you have behaved irresponsibly. The majority of Key Biscayners live in condominiums, they are your readers, and they deserve support and empathy rather than additional distress.

Brian Corbett