If DPZ can have a lengthy presentation to the community about their plans, why can't we for 530 It can't be ignored at $1.4 million! On that score, we need fresh and creative leadership for our parks a new ”Director of Key Biscayne Parks.” 530’s discarded plans have cost $300,000. Don't waste time, advance management skills, now. We need a clean start ! First off, the name should be changed to Independence Park -- a meaningful name -- to tie-in with the Civic Center and our 30th Anniversary. It should be more of a passive park, a green grass front lawn of the Civic Center. This would help to cut the cost in half, a more reasonable $700,000. The design drawings, now, make it look like "Jungle Island." Why all the huge dense trees that close-up the park ? Opposite of what's needed for 530's small lot. That takes us to the attractions. The historic walkway should start and end somewhere (? ) And end with our 30th Anniversary. It could circle Jose' Bedia artwork -- or moving the big anchor from Chase Bank as a symbol of "strength & security," flying a new "INDEPENDENCE" flag. Color is important. Seasonal flowering trees for a "Spring Fling" event. With and a few Mango trees for the kid's having a summer picnic. Another idea to add color is having a chain-link fence covered with bougainvillea separating the park from the SunTrust building. This would be spectacular in red, white, and blue. And pay attention to Ceci's ideas about native plants...

See, the community does have some ideas -- even cutting costs!

Ed Meyer