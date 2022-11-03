Local architect supports passage of Amendments 2, 3 and 4

As an architect by training and a long-time Key Biscayne resident who lives on a street that regularly floods, I am voting ‘Yes” on Charter Amendments 2, 3, and 4.

These important amendments, which relate to the debt cap and zoning, will allow our community to efficiently and effectively complete the necessary infrastructure projects to protect our property values.

Don’t let the misinformation circulating in the community fool you. The bottom line is that zoning regulations are highly technical and should not be revised and drafted by people who do not dedicate significant time educating themselves on the issues.

No one wants increased density. It is unfortunate that some are using fear tactics to get in the way of good government. Continuing the status quo does not allow our leaders to make educated timely decisions on the Village’s best options, ultimately saving us time and money.

The current code has tied their hands and has cost us dearly. Don’t let this continue. Vote Yes on 2, 3 and 4 for the Future of KB!

Sincerely,

Marta Sacasa Torres