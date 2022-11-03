Local builder feels Gomez mailing insulted his company and other Rasco supporters

An Open letter to Fausto Gomez:

I am the owner of CDC Builders, a company that you mentioned in your last flier. I am assuming by the nature of the flier that your purpose was to slander my company as well as the other companies mentioned because we donated to Joe Rasco’s campaign.

The insinuation that by donating we, as builders, are expecting a payback from him is beyond insulting.

I have lived on Key Biscayne for over 60 years, and my company has been building homes on this island for over 30 years. My wife and I have been involved in many campaigns over those years, and never have we seen a campaign become so polarizing as you have made this one. I donated to Joe Rasco for one simple reason – I trust him to do the right thing for this community. I have known him for more than 40 years and never have I had any reason to doubt his honesty and integrity.

Sadly, I cannot say the same for you. I now know that I made the right choice.

Jose Ortega