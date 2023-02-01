Local student shares insightful poem about being Muslim

I am a freshman at Gulliver Prep. I wrote a poem on being Muslim and the judgment that follows in being part of Islam.
Terrorist
Bomber
Scammer
Threat to society
These are all names that society has defined me as
To me, I am just a 14-year-old kid who practices the religion of Islam who demands guidance.
What does Islam really mean?
The word in Arabic translates to surrender
It is a religion of charity, intellect and forgiveness
These are all ethics I live my life by
I wish I was able to be transparent about my identity
The world has made it a difficult place filled with hate and judgment
Encouraging me to keep myself concealed
It is only the close people that I am able to fully display myself to
The fear of judgment can keep a beautiful soul locked up
Whenever I meet someone who is Indian
At the sound of my name they cringe and frown
My name means leader
But in this part of the world I am looked down upon
I am seen as a con
It is all for one reason
I AM MUSLIM
To the world I am a simple Hindu
I have no knowledge of Hinduism
I am a faux disguise
When I am questioned about my religion
I am a blank paper that is filled with stressful scribbles
I am a sailor who sails the sea of lies, on a boat of dishonesty, with a heart of hypocrisy
Ali Jivani