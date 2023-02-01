Local student shares insightful poem about being Muslim

I am a freshman at Gulliver Prep. I wrote a poem on being Muslim and the judgment that follows in being part of Islam.

Terrorist

Bomber

Scammer

Threat to society

These are all names that society has defined me as

To me, I am just a 14-year-old kid who practices the religion of Islam who demands guidance.

What does Islam really mean?

The word in Arabic translates to surrender

It is a religion of charity, intellect and forgiveness

These are all ethics I live my life by

I wish I was able to be transparent about my identity

The world has made it a difficult place filled with hate and judgment

Encouraging me to keep myself concealed

It is only the close people that I am able to fully display myself to

The fear of judgment can keep a beautiful soul locked up

Whenever I meet someone who is Indian

At the sound of my name they cringe and frown

My name means leader

But in this part of the world I am looked down upon

I am seen as a con

It is all for one reason

I AM MUSLIM

To the world I am a simple Hindu

I have no knowledge of Hinduism

I am a faux disguise

When I am questioned about my religion

I am a blank paper that is filled with stressful scribbles

I am a sailor who sails the sea of lies, on a boat of dishonesty, with a heart of hypocrisy

Ali Jivani