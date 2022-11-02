London a valuable community voice

We are proud to endorse our friend, Ed London. He has served the community well as a volunteer for two terms. He is a valuable voice on the dais!
Taylor and Melissa White
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 7:10 pm
