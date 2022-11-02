With many contentious issues affecting the election of amendments and candidates in the island paradise, there is one candidate running for a seat in the Village council whose steady hand will provide us with the stability and security everyone yearns for.

If you are like many of us island residents, you would know of Ed London and his tenacity to protect our dollars from waste and being overspent. Ed’s favorite word is profitability, and as the successful businessman that he is, we are very lucky to have his vast expertise and fiscal responsibility looking after our interests, in the many complex affairs of governing Key Biscayne.

You would find few men with the intellectual capacity, education and business acumen of Ed London. From building high-rises, to running a national airline, to overseeing our state’s multi-billion employee’s retirement fund, to sitting on Fortune 500 executive boards, etc., his impressive trajectory more than qualifies him to execute a role as public servant.

The list of his accomplishments can be extensive, however, the reason for this endorsement of Ed goes well beyond that. Fundamentally, Ed is a man of convictions, a family man and loyal friend — always there to lend a hand and provide his two cents of incredible value in numerous subjects or problem-solving requests he is approached with by many.

Come November 8 give him your vote; it would be a blessing to have him another four years.

Fausto H. Sanchez