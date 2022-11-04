London’s selfless service to Key Biscayne earns writer’s endorsement

I have known and been a friend of Ed London for over 25 years. There is not another person that I know who has so selflessly served this community as much as Ed. He has always been a strong and solid voice of reason in many turbulent times we have faced here on the Key.

Personally, I have come to rely on Ed as someone I can have honest and open discussions with on almost any topic.

I know Ed to be a man of the highest level of integrity and sincerity. You can trust him to do what he says he is going to do.

Ed is always open to look at things from another person's perspective. He is willing to change his own views (somewhat unusual in these times) if you can show him that your opinions are based on solid facts. He is not about proving he is right; he is about problem solving in the most efficient and correct way possible.

I am so glad and honored that Ed once again has decided to serve this community that he obviously loves. I know he will fight to preserve our beautiful Key Biscayne and he will do his best to make sure we do not waste our money on unnecessary projects or budget items.

He has my vote.

Wes Pritchett