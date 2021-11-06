To the Editor:

I have lived at The Towers of Key Biscayne since 1972. It’s a wonderful place to live — culturally diverse and friendly and has been managed with great dedication by Joe Maura for almost 18 years. Being of Jewish heritage, I have never sensed any discriminatory actions from Mr. Maura or any of his staff employees who are hardworking and respectful to residents. Mr. Maura has always been fair and goes out of his way to be helpful to all residents.

Not everyone is suited for condo living with its Association By-laws that are enacted to promote successful community living. If disgruntled residents choose to disregard rules and act in a way that infringes on the rights of other residents, is it “discrimination”?

Claims of discrimination by Mr. Maura and staff employees are totally unfounded, in my opinion. All residents of The Towers have benefitted from Mr. Maura’s management and its accomplishments.

At any given time, I fully support Joe Maura and the integrity he has displayed. I also fully support staff members.

Nancy Singer