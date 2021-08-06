Losing KBCF as Village partner not worth the small savings

What has been the cost of the KBCF to the Village?

One of the comments from some members of the community is that there is a lack of transparency on part of the Village and/or the KBCF

However, over the years the Village government has held numerous meetings open to the public regarding the work and the finance issues of the Village vs. KBCF. They have been held during regular council meetings, budget, and special meetings. The meetings have been accessible to the public via two TV channels. Until the pandemic they were open to the public to attend in-person to all who want to participate.

Just to make sure it is clear (one more time), keep in mind that Village paid the KBCF a service fee of $125,000.

That amount represents .37% of the TOTAL Village budget

At times, the Foundation has fronted the cost of other services for the Village, such as the FreeBee service. This amounts to an interest free loan. The Village did reimburse the Foundation.

Both the Village Council and the KBCF have been transparent. However, the level of demands placed on the Foundation have been above and beyond for those to other vendors. Quite honestly, I don't recall the garbage collection company, or any other vendor, having been questioned as often.

So the real issue for KB is that for a small percentage of the budget we are losing great programs that enhance the life of the community. And a partner whose mission was to serve the community.

Please keep in mind that going forward the KBCF will work with the programs housed within the Foundation.

Other programs such as the ASK Club, the 4th of July Parade, Author Lectures, etc. -- those are Village programs. The Village will have to either suspend them, hire additional employees (additional cost in salaries, benefits, etc.) and/or pay a third party to manage the programs.

So one must ask: Was all the brouhaha worth it??? Again: .37% of the Village budget questioned over and over and over again to what end?”

Toby Rohrer