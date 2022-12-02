Malfunctioning Causeway lights a hazardous mystery

To the Editor:

Everybody wants the Rickenbacker Causeway and Crandon Boulevard to be safe. While I question the effectiveness of the reduction of the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 40, it certainly cannot hurt.

That being said, I have observed bicyclists traveling in the dark on the southbound side of Crandon Boulevard through Crandon Park. From Crandon Marina to the golf course the streetlights are not operative. While it may be foolish for the bicyclists to ride in the dark, it is incomprehensible to me that Miami-Dade can’t figure out how to turn on the light switch to make this portion of the roadway safe for cars and bicycles.

And while Miami-Dade is at it, maybe the Key Biscayne Public Works Department can turn on all of the streetlights on our local streets.

Samuel L. Schrager