Many serious questions need to be explained for the Entry Block development plan

Last Tuesday, April 6, I attended the Council Meeting where, among other items, the entry block project was included in the agenda.

After the presentation by the zoning attorney, developers, and Key Biscayne's Zoning Director, there were serious issues and concerns shared by some Council members.

There were questions and concerns raised about the courts on the roof height of the fence to surround the court to avoid balls from falling on the streets and/or cars; height of the light posts so the courts can operate at night; and the obvious resulting noise. It is a two-story building, but since each floor is 17 feet high, it is in fact as tall as a three-story facility.

There were questions and concerns raised about the traffic study presented: the flow around the entrance; options about making U-turns resulting in the disruption of residential traffic; the impact of the soon to be completed changes in Crandon Boulevard.

There were questions and concerns raised about the structure, the design itself, the greenery, the closeness to the sidewalk, and the "block style” appearance. There were questions and concerns raised about parking, covered and open spaces provided, flow, exiting into Crandon, times of day. There were questions and very serious concerns about flooding, needed pump systems to be installed and where, approval by DERM, and even a comment about DERM in fact, approving it.

None of the questions and concerns raised were answered by any of the responders with clear and definite answers. None received the detailed explanation that they deserve.

I thought that, even though the building is within the existing zoning code, all that remained questionable should have been enough to delay the vote until all have been specifically addressed.

Instead, only two Council members voted No, so the project was approved "as is," meaning there are questionable, and some very serious, issues left for the developers and Key Biscayne building inspectors to address (for this) very awaited and controversial Entry Block Project.

Dr. Josie Valdes-Hurtado