Marine Stadium boat ramp is a bad idea and will undermine area's attractiveness

The proposed Marine Stadium boat ramp would be extremely detrimental to the environment and to the current peaceful usage of the basin.

Miami is finally gaining the status of a desirable permanent destination for revenue generating businesses and High Net Worth Individuals. The County’s ecological blue and green assets are a huge part of the attraction. The proposed ramps will further pollute Biscayne Bay, endanger the already precarious existence of manatees, endanger swimmers and paddle boarders.

Most important to us Key Biscayners, it would cause serious traffic congestion on the already overburdened Rickenbacker Causeway. This kind of thing, along with the proposed giant outdoor advertisements on Bayfront Park, threaten to undermine the uniqueness and attractiveness of Miami.

I am not hearing a lot of noise about this from our Village government. What is the Village’s position on this and what can residents do to help?

Best,

R. Duncan Littlejohn