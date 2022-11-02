Marlins park portends potential fiascos in Key Biscayne if four Charter Amendments pass

The $550 million Miami Marlins baseball park is the gold standard of bad public policy. What is the backstory of the fiasco, and how does it relate to our Charter Amendments?

By all rights, the Marlins Park deal should've gone to a public referendum, but the private polling indicated it was unlikely to pass. Hence, the proponents desperately wanted to avoid the referendum. So they crafted a message that a referendum was too time-consuming and complicated for the public to understand, given the limited ballot language.

The decision should rest with a "well-informed" super-majority of the Miami-Dade County Commission. The rest of the story is history.

Sounds familiar to what we're hearing today?

Yes, we are unlikely to build a giant $500 million baseball facility, but we are told millions of dollars for athletic fields are a favored possibility. And who says some future youth sports enthusiasts on the council won't want to build an indoor facility possibly on the green? He will only need four more votes to zone it, to fund it, and to build it.

The takeaway includes items 1, 2, 3, and 4; the majority of the articles on our ballot diminish a level of voter oversight and participation, which is what precipitated the Marlins disaster.

Vote for the mayor and council who promised to safeguard voter participation.

Charles Hyatt Collins