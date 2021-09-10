As a longtime resident of Key Biscayne and teacher at MAST Academy, I am completely frustrated with the Miami-Dade Police Department's new attempt to direct traffic outside of MAST Academy at dismissal -- as are my students and I am sure many parents

The police force everyone to turn right out of the school, leading to cars making dangerous u-turns on the Rickenbacker in order to head back to the Key. This has created heavy traffic jams leaving the Key to get past the school, and chaos for parents picking up their kids at the school. There's always a little traffic entering the Key after school, but never like this man-made, unnecessary attempt at fixing something that was working fine.

Jeff Raymond