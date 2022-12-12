Motorized bikes and scooters on sidewalk are recipe for disaster – and lawsuit

I’m a walker, as are so many of Key Biscayne residents – many of whom live along Crandon Boulevard. Many of us are “senior” citizens.

We don’t all walk that quickly and some may even struggle to walk straight.

Today I had a near miss. A young child on a motorized bike that looked more like a Harley than a bike passed me at probably something more than 10 miles an hour. My guess? More like 15mph.

On the east side of Crandon the sidewalk is not that wide. Adding to this problem are bushes and benches and puddles after rain that block the walkway.

I fear that somebody avoiding the bushes and puddles at the time a mini-Harley comes through is a recipe for disaster. If it’s me, after calling 911 I’m calling my attorney to ask if I can sue Key Biscayne for allowing these vehicles on a village sidewalk. Not to minimize the concern for motorized skateboards.

Steven Gruen