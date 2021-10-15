Mr. or Ms. Editor,

In regard to the article published in the Islander News, referring to the complaint by a past resident of The Towers, we feel strongly that although we are not Jewish, as Cubans we empathize with any discriminatory remarks against anyone of race, cultural backgrounds or religious beliefs..

In our over 20 years as residents of TKB we have never felt discriminated against, nor have we been the recipients of discriminatory remarks. On the contrary, the administration and its staff have always been very respectful, and responsive to the needs of ALL residents.

My wife and I will be very pleased to act as character reference on behalf of Joe Maura and his staff.

Yours truly

Elizabeth and Gonzalo Valdes-Fauli