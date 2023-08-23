New Paradise Park needs an upgrade

Letters to the Editor: Councilmembers Allison McCormick, Ed London, Village Manager Steve Williamson, Vice Mayor Frank Caplan, Mayor Joe Rasco, and Councilmembers Oscar Sardiñas and Brett Moss at the Paradise Park grand opening.

 Photos by Franc Becerra

Does anyone else agree that the newly built Paradise Park across our Community Center could benefit from a little enhancement?

The stone blocks where residents are supposed to sit are not very inviting, and shady areas are non-existent. Passersby seem to ignore it. It should not have to take a special event in that location for residents to notice it and use it. Evening lights make it more appealing, but the art on the ground could benefit from additional lighting.

Although its design and linear art match other parks, such a prime corner next to Village Hall and across our Community Center merits more distinction.

Thanks,

Oria Pérez Upegui

