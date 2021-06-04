GM Beauty Salon took a big risk when they decided to open a new Business GM Beauty Salon located in the L’Esplanade Mall at 975 Crandon Blvd.

Their owners, Gustavo Orozco and Marlie Perez, had their fears and doubts. But work ethic, enthusiasm and perseverance overcame all the challenges of taking a big leap under the pandemic.

In their own words the owners of GM Salon say: We are now celebrating (our) first year and it is a successful story. We are so grateful to the Key Biscayne community, friends and clients, for being part of our family. Home is where your heart is. At GM, we take care of your needs. Feel free to stop by at any time and celebrate our happiness.

Pat Peraita