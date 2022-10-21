Not the time to be voting for approval of blank checks

I am perplexed by the immediate need to float bonds to raise money in this unfavorable financing environment, with no immediate permitted project ready to go.

Like others who mistakenly thought they were approving the issuance of GO Bonds in a prior vote,. I went along with it although no specific project was being proposed because that was the era of free money. That is not the case now. If the use is for resiliency that needs many permits from numerous agencies, that will take many years or perhaps a decade while we pay relatively high interest on the bonds.

I am voting no on exceeding our ability to exceed the current, overly conservative cap in taking on debt – plus increasing the capital projects threshold over $1 million – for lack of specificity. While I am for improving our facilities and safeguarding our homes, I am against issuing blank checks.

Barry Goldmeier