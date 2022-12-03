Offer assistance to Community Church for Christmas tree scam

Dear Mr. Rey,

Yesterday, I went to the Community Church hoping to buy our Christmas tree.

I discovered that sadly they had been scammed and were not going to be receiving any trees.

I believe that the Community Church sells the trees in order to raise funds for their church every year. I am not sure how much they have lost in this transaction, but as a community we should all try to help them out. They provide a great service every year by arranging for all of us to be able to buy our Christmas trees close by.

I am not a member of the Community Church, but perhaps someone could start a go fund me page where all of us could participate in helping out if indeed they have suffered the loss.

Do you know who we could direct the inquiry to?

Thank you.

Olga Beeck