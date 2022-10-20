Opinion about Charter Amendment was not a candidate endorsement

Dear neighbors,
It has been brought to my attention that my name was published in an advertising campaign by one of the candidates for major without my authorization.
I want to clarify that I am not endorsing, nor I have any intention to endorse, any of the candidates running for mayor and/or Council.
In fairness, the candidate I mentioned has already apologized to me and promised to not repeat this misstep again.
The comments I published in Islander News on October 6 reflects my opinion as a resident of Key Biscayne and business owner (about) Amendment #4 – Approval required for Amendments to Land Development Regulations.
Sincerely,
Jorge Gonzalez-Capiello