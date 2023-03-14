Dear Key Biscayne residents:

I continue to have serious concerns about the Vision Plan 2040, its implications, functions and possible implementation.

More so, as our traffic continues to worsen, instead of placing efforts on mitigating the existing crisis, Council is set on the idea of adopting a Vision Plan that could increase the flow of vehicles within the Village roads and on the Causeway. The emergency is here already. There should be an immediate implementation of solutions to reduce the constant chaos and tragedies waiting to happen.

Allow me to review some of the inconsistent messages and explanations we have received as the impending vote on adopting the Vision Plan which is likely placed on the agenda for an upcoming Council meeting.

The messaging comes from those proposing the Plan, or who are to vote on it, in an attempt to convince residents that “what we read and understand” is not what they want us “to read and understand.”

As an example, I cite from page 45: “New construction will include large increases in square footage and heights, with closer proximity to adjacent streets and reduced setbacks.”

How those who perhaps “sold” this clearly stated “vision” to developers intend to “sell” those same words to us – but with those words meaning a totally different concept – is beyond my ability to comprehend their logic.

I requested from the Village the Traffic Study on which the Board was to base their “vision,” and was told that there was none. All urban and regional planning must be based on a comprehensive traffic study, conducted by experts for specific regions, climates, populations, commercial uses, et al.

I would like to pose the following questions to all Council members who signed the consultant contract for over $163,000, and to (former Mayor) Mike Davey, who appointed all members to the Vision 2040 Board, including those with possible conflicts of interest:

1) Was the Vision Board to abide by a specific criteria and directives based on present infrastructure realities and the urgency they represent?

2) Were they provided with financial and structural feasibility studies? If not, were they to conduct their own that would uphold recommendations and proposals to be included in the Plan?

3) Did the contract ask for a projection of traffic increases or changes in traffic patterns based on a detailed, specific study of the Village, taking into consideration the impact of seasons of the year, time of day, planned increase in student population, school hours, non-residents use of Village facilities and sports fields, or daily commuting of employees? Were they also to identify impact(s) on existing intersections, traffic controls and parking spaces?

I imagine that during scheduled regular meetings, and to avoid waste of time and money, there was ample opportunity to make sure that instructions were followed and that no “…uneconomical, unfeasible, and contrary to zoning laws” proposals were included in the final draft.

If the answer to any of these questions is “Yes,” then there was no reason to accept, much less pay for, the Vision Plan presented.

If the answers are “No,” then the Council failed to convey to the Vision Board the real vision, or the current and future needs of Key Biscayne residents – as proven by a referendum from some years ago. Furthermore, based on the voting results from the November 2022 referendum election, the Council should understand that the Plan can not be adopted, much less implemented.

Proponents of the Vision Plan 2040 will continue their efforts to minimize its consequences. However, no creative use of semantics or word twisting can fool residents into thinking that the colorful renderings mean anything else but the end of the Village of Key Biscayne as we envisioned it.

So, we remain determined to preserve our vision.