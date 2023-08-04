Optimistic about impact of US Supreme Court decision on race-based college admissions

I am responding to the Commentary piece titled, "Has the Supreme Court lost the consent of the governed?" by Sienna Lallemand in Islander News on July 16.

I understand Ms. Lallemand’s concern with the Supreme Court’s ruling in the "Students for Fair Admissions vs. President and Fellows of Harvard College,” but I disagree with her analysis. I also believe her fears about Harvard’s admissions numbers of blacks will not be borne out.

The foundation of Ms. Lallemand’s objection to the Supreme Court’s ruling is that public opinion supports affirmative action and race as a factor in the college admission process. By ruling contrary to public opinion, the Court is ruling against the will of the people.

Rights granted by the US Constitution are not subject to opinion polls. That is what a “right” means. You have a right to Equal Protection under the 14th Amendment, even if everyone else is opposed. That is what the Bill of Rights sets forth. That is the basis of the Supreme Court’s decision. You cannot discriminate based on race, regardless of the polls.

I am not pessimistic about elite college admissions for blacks in the years ahead. I am a graduate of Harvard College in the class of 1963, and for the past 25 years, I have been an alumnus interviewer for students applying to Harvard in the Chicago area.

Here’s what I learned from that experience and predict for the future. Harvard admits approximately 1,800 students out of an applicant pool of 62,000. Being at the top of your class usually does not cut it alone. Being in the top 5% of your class academically and doing SOMETHING else very well is the surest path. Be a sports star, the stage manager for the theater, raise money for charity, run the school newspaper, or be in the Peace Corps.

In the 19th and the first 1⁄2 of the 20th century, Harvard and Radcliffe were distinct institutions, admitting primarily white private high school graduates. Exeter and Andover. There were almost no blacks. This tilt changed in 1959 because of the efforts of Dean John Munro. First, he began recruiting public school kids. I was one from Evanston, Ill., and benefitted from his efforts.

Before affirmative action, there were men at Harvard like Edwin Land, of Polaroid fame, who gave generously to support disadvantaged black youth to obtain a Harvard education. He gave substantial money to support their education. I base my prediction about the future of admissions on this historical record.

Here is my guess about the future of Harvard admissions. The offspring of a black physician is not going to get a thumb on the scale for assistance. However, the poor inner-city black youth who has been the editor of the school newspaper, and done well academically, will be admitted.

Being financially and socially disadvantaged will be a plus. It won’t be because of race but because of the totality of their circumstances.

Bill Stiles