‘Overdevelopment’ conspiracy theorists have no specifics to make their case

A few weeks ago, I noted statements by mayoral candidate Fausto Gomez and our former Mayor Mayra Lindsay regarding the tone of “attacks” on Mr. Gomez. I pointed out that during my time on the Village Council, I was accused of being everything from a Communist to a Nazi for having the temerity to support a rec center. I tried to take the attacks with a sense of humor and tried to stay on message.

Once we got the Civic Center built, I was asked to serve as the Vice-Chair of our 2020 Vision Committee along with our amazing Chair, Ed Easton. Ed and I are on different sides of the political aisle, but we had no difficulty understanding the role of a little local government like ours taking on the important task of planning for our future. We and the other committee members easily reached consensus on a truly visionary 2020 Vision Plan. It took a while, but many of the recommendations were completed and many more are underway, including a high school on Virginia Key, the expansion of the Community Center, neighborhood parks, a dog park, improved lighting, parking, commercial area buffering, new sidewalks, improved drainage, and much, much more.

As was the process in planning the rec center, the 2020 Vision Committee hosted a number of public meetings where we were able to get input from hundreds of Key Biscayners. And, although hundreds participated, many did not. When we issued our report and plan, of course, the first people to complain were the ones who never showed up at our meetings. “How did this happen in the dead of night?” they demanded to know. “This is another example of the will of the people being muzzled!” they insisted.

Of course, I had already learned that no good deed goes unpunished. I did, however, pass on my experience to the 2040 Vision Committee and told them to be ready!

I attended the first public charrette at Village Hall. The room was packed, and it included a fellow that others told me was Fausto Gomez (I still haven’t met him, although, to his credit, he does keep inviting all of us to call him.)

During public comment, I congratulated the committee on the great work they had done to survey the community, get input, and make charrettes like that one possible. I warned them, however, that even if they had 50 charrettes, when they were done, some people would be outraged that no one asked them for input, and that everything happened in the dead of night.

During the charrette I attended, there was lively discussion about the idea of reimagining our commercial areas. For years, many of us had discussed our collective failure to design commercial areas befitting a 21st Century seaside village, as opposed to 20th Century Bird Road: “Shopping centers” with massive parking lots fronting our Main Street, with shops built too close to grade to protect them when the flood comes. When it came to our “shopping centers,” we paved paradise and put up parking lots.

Parking lots that flood.

The planners the committee hired suggested solutions that other communities have already taken on. Parking at the bottom, slightly below grade like at the Community Center. Storefronts facing our main street and raised and protected from rising seas. Maybe some mixed use and tax incentives that don’t increase density.

People asked, “How can we do this when many of the center’s shops are privately owned?” “How do we keep them in business while we do the work?”

We talked about this for a long time. The planners noted that it was hard, but it was doable. After all, over the past few years, how many times has Dadeland, the Grove and the former Bakery Centre been “reimagined”? Ours will have to happen sooner or later because the tides and the markets will insist. The only question is whether or not our Village can help with a plan that makes sense. By the way, throughout these discussions, I do not remember Mr. Gomez or anyone else talk about “overdevelopment,” “ruining the character of our Village,” or, coming up with a better plan.

In the last couple of weeks, my warning about the complainers came to fruition. To my surprise, it was Mr. Gomez! “Little is known or spoken about the 2040 Vision Plan,” he ominously writes. “Most of us know very little about this or had the opportunity to participate.”

Wait, what? I knew somebody would insist all this work was done in the dark, but I didn’t think it would be someone who was there! Really? “Little is known about the Vision Plan” ? “We didn’t have the opportunity to participate” ??

From there, he goes on to insist that it’s all part of an unidentified cabal to overdevelop Key Biscayne, to add density, and only Fausto Gomez can fix it -- because he is unbought and unbossed by his imaginary cabal. In the past few weeks, Mr. Gomez hasn’t told us who runs the cabal, or who bosses around Joe and Katie and the rest of the council.

Respectfully, this is nonsense. The charges about the Vision Plan and how it ties into the proposed Charter Amendment have been debunked by the facts. For those of us remaining in our paradise, we need to keep smiling, keep rejecting the naysayers, and keep working together to stay afloat and make every day better.

Alan H. Fein