Parent thrilled with curriculum outlined for KBCS K-8 program

Dear Islander News,

I attended an information session at Milanezza last week about our upcoming expanded KBCS K8 Middle School program.

My hat’s off to the administration and all those involved in this. I am very excited for my youngest children soon to enter KBCS Middle School. The top-notch academics that even include Algebra and Physical Science makes me sleep well at night (knowing) that my kids will have the opportunity to be ready for the best high school experiences. Not to mention the extended programming and extracurricular activities are amazing: chess, robotics, the various added sports.

Kudos to Principal Piña and her incredible team for putting all of this thoughtful academic curriculum together. Indeed, it takes a village, and I see how we are coming together beautifully. So glad I live in KB, this Island Paradise where my children can grow, be well educated and flourish.

Heidy Frank