Parkland decision on death penalty should change Florida’s law

Is our legal system "rigged" against the death penalty?

If any good at all may come from the shocking result of the Parkland (mass murder) case, it could be a change in the law. When 11 citizens decide that the cold-blooded murderer of 17 people deserves the death penalty, but one disagrees, and the murderer gets life instead, the question is: Is our legal system is “rigged” against the death penalty? I think so. I think our present law asked the Parkland jurors the wrong question. Should the question instead have been, did they unanimously agree that the murderer deserved mercy? Or at least, did they decide to grant mercy by a majority vote? To me, the answer is obvious.

It’s time for a fresh look at how we decide to grant mercy to mass murderers in our state. Meantime, I wonder if the Parkland trial judge will consider overriding the mercy granted by one juror, and give this mass murderer what 11 jurors said he deserved? Of course, that would create a legal firestorm for the (courageous) judge, but…?

Woodrow “Mac” Melvin, Jr.