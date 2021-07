When our neighbors resort to speak with (or for) parrots, I wonder: Is this a sign of too much time on their hands? Trying to sell a bill of goods to spread dread? Or, just a Dodo uninterested in facts and figures, and simply parroting others? It’s unfortunate to see these birds of a feather flock together without regard for truth or proof or the curiosity for either. This “Paid Advertisement” is for the birds.

Christina Bracken