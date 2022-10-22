Petros offers her endorsements for upcoming election

I am impressed with the slate of Village Council candidates and their campaigns, which have centered on the issues we face and not the people they are competing with in the election.

While I think all the candidates bring interesting backgrounds to the campaign, and Fernando Vasquez has a background that is on point for our current needs. I want to share my personal endorsements of Oscar Sardiñas and Ed London for Village Council in this election and Joe Rasco for Mayor.

Having served on Council with Ed, I know he does his homework, makes his own decisions, and fights for what he believes is right for the community while maintaining respect for those who challenge his positions. His experiences on Council and in his professional life make him a tremendous asset to the whole community.

I met Oscar through his work on the EAB Board and also during his campaign two years ago. He has a passion for the community and a demonstrated work ethic that will serve him well on Council. Oscar has expressed many of the same goals that I have for the community and has demonstrated the dedication to see it through.

Lastly, Joe was obviously my competitor during the primaries. As a result, I had the pleasure of getting to know him, his family and some of his supporters. I know he is a man of integrity who will listen, work hard, and do his best to bring our community together; not break it apart.

We don’t have a strong mayor system of government and the person sitting in that seat has only one vote out of seven. Therefore, they must first understand what the role of mayor is and what it is not. They must set the right tone to create productive meetings to advance the important infrastructure projects we need in a financially efficient manner. I believe Joe has a clear understanding of these important points and his leadership will serve us best in this election cycle.

As always, my final point is to study the issues, know the candidate's positions, and make sure you take the time to vote because it matters.

Katie Petros

Petros is a former Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember and mayoral candidate.