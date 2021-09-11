I’ve had the privilege to watch Miss Eli Zang physically and emotionally grow over the last several years as we share an elevator bank in our residential building.

I’ve also been an avid reader of all her work in the Islander over the same period of time.

It’s somewhat magical to watch any talent develop before your very eyes. This community is especially lucky to have such an astute and caring writer at their disposal.

Kudos to her, as well as your publication, for spotting and cultivating young talent.

Billy Kaynor