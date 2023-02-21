Police Chief has ‘patience of a saint’ dealing with e-bike issue

Special thanks to Chief (Frank) Sousa for an excellent presentation Wednesday night about the legal parameters of dealing with the hot topic of electric bikes, scooters and skateboards.

He listened with utmost patience to the horror stories from the elders in the audience, bemoaning the dangers of walking the sidewalks and streets of Key Biscayne.

We look forward to further updates from both the Chief and the Council about the options they are taking and what is proposed for the future.

Allene Nicholson