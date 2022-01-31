The Key Biscayne Police did a great job apprehending the gang that assaulted two teenagers in our Village. However, they should not be looking for solutions to our problems, but for ways to avoid our problems. What happened in our Village is not acceptable. It should never have happened. Our children – all of us – should be safe walking and living in our community at all hours day and night.

We should praise our Police Department for protecting us and making sure the criminals don’t set foot in our backyard – and not for being heroes after the fact.

Marilyn Borroto