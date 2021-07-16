Melissa McCaughan White has helped make Key Biscayne a community! Melissa was an outstanding student in the C.A.T.S. program (Center for Academically Talented Students) when she was just 10 years old. I knew then she was going to be successful in her chosen career. I just didn’t know she would help make the Key such a wonderful place to live.

Her enthusiasm and her hard work and dedication is beyond what is expected. She is an outstanding problem solver – just what we need to make the Key better and better. Thank you, Melissa!

I believe there is another outstanding female that has helped the key become the community it is: Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda, the Adult/Senior Program Director at the Community Center. She has worked tirelessly for the adult and senior programs. Give Roxy an idea and she gets it done! Roxy is very compassionate and caring for her seniors and adults in her programs.

— Sally Brody