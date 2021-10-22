Thank you, Justo Rey, for increasing the distribution sites of your paper. It has made such a difference. Everybody seems to be carrying a copy and reading it.
Thanks again,
Oria Perez
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: October 22, 2021 @ 3:49 pm
Thank you, Justo Rey, for increasing the distribution sites of your paper. It has made such a difference. Everybody seems to be carrying a copy and reading it.
Thanks again,
Oria Perez