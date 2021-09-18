Editor’s Note:This letter was sent to Village Manager Steve Williamson, Mayor Mike Davey and all members of Village Council, and shared with Islander News.

This is a recap of the pre-proposal conference held by Miami-Dade (last week) for all potential bidders on the Rickenbacker/Venetian privatization. I am forwarding this information to you since I believe it important for our community in light of the meeting with Commission Raquel Regalado and Miami-Dade professional staff later this month. The Zoom meeting lasted about 45 minutes. No questions were allowed and the participants in the meeting were not identified.

The meeting was conducted by Rita Silva, who is the procurement officer assigned to this project. She simply highlighted sections of the RFP and read word-for-word from it. The most significant thing she said was that Key Biscayne, Miami Beach, Miami, and the Florida Department of Transportation are in the Cone of Silence because they are “key stakeholders joining us in this endeavor.” “Key stakeholders” was not defined nor the role, if any, of each in the procurement. Ms. Silva then introduced Cristina Salinas from the Parks Department to outline the project scope.

Similarly to Ms. Silva, Ms. Salinas read word-for-word from the RFP. But in the course of her presentation she did say that the “central component” of the RFP was the 2007 Parks Master Plan. She further said that the County envisions the Rickenbacker and Venetian connecting with the Underline and Ludlam Trail to form a countywide bicycle trail. Her only acknowledgment of vehicle transportation was that both roads are “key” for Miami-Dade.

Fausto Gomez