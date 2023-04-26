Presentation on Vision Plan clarifies facts and satisfies resident

I was positively encouraged by the presentation made on April 18 at the Community Center to address and clarify questions from residents concerning the KB Vision Plan.

The presentation was made by Council Member Brett Moss, Village Manager Steve Williamson, and Building, Planning and Zoning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger. They addressed concerns raised by residents on the KB Vision Plan.

It was clear from their responses that there has never been an intent by the Vision Plan Board, Council Members, nor members of the Village’s staff to increase density on the Island. Their comments made it clear that the Vision Plan is a guide to provide direction and establish priorities for future Councils.

It is a document meant to be flexible in recommendations with possible solutions for consideration that can be amended at any time by future Councils.

They also explained that there has been an ongoing process to clean up and clarify any confusing or conflicting language since the plan’s draft was released to residents for their review. They have worked to ensure items identified as priorities during the publicly held Vision Board meetings were included and clearly explained.

Several current Council members were also at this meeting, and they nodded in agreement every time a mention was made that an increase in density was not an option. I, for one, was greatly encouraged to hear repeatedly that the plan does not support a net density increase on the island.

Good job by those who presented!

Fernando Figueredo -

47-year Key Biscayne Resident