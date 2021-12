This monster building doesn’t belong on Key Biscayne. It even dwarfs Key Colony 3. And where are the trees and duck pond? It doesn’t even match the Key look of the Community Center, Fire and Police stations.

We don’t want huge buildings on the Key. We need trees, grass and the duck pond – and the small library building we have now! This building will end life in paradise, which has already become a parking lot!

NO to this building.

Cindy Cutler