Proposed permitless carry bill will further endanger the lives of Floridians, including children

Dear Editor,

Let’s look carefully at the permitless carry bill now before our Florida legislators. Reducing gun violence, particularly against innocent children, is something upon which Republicans and Democrats can agree. Fewer Floridians killed and injured by guns — averaging 7,000 each year -- is a good thing, right?

So why are our elected officials even considering a permitless carry law? Getting a permit enables gun owners to receive safety instruction and live fire training. It is not a violation of their right to bear arms. It is a safety precaution that reduces senseless gun deaths. To quote the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, this instruction offers “lifesaving training and education.”

Permitless carry has shown to increase gun violence as much as 11%. Do we want to sacrifice an additional 770 lives in Florida each year? The permit process also helps screen those who skirt background checks by purchasing guns through private sales.

We require licenses to drive and do nails. This reduces death and illness among neighbors, family and friends. Why sacrifice their safety when the item being used is, as our service men and women remind us, a tool to kill?

Please, Florida legislators, do not pass permitless carry in Florida. And stop labeling it as “constitutional carry,” under the guise of protecting Second Amendment rights. Those rights, and the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” are best protected by the simple logic of issuing permits to those who want to carry guns outside the home.

Respectfully,

Barbara Witte