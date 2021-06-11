We are being offered a new library! How lucky can we be? I agree wholeheartedly with Katie Petros Opinion piece. A library, along with the Village Green and the Rec Center, should be at the heart of our Village of Key Biscayne.

It provides a meeting space, a communications space and a peaceful reading space, a shaded refuge from rainy days, and an event space for intellectual and current affairs discussions that are so needed for our community and so much more.

It could also provide a place for programming for children of all ages, including our teens. A place from where we are able to train our children and our youth to be more engaged citizens, advocates for our environment and our safety. These groups could meet regularly with our council members.

An updated library is an incredible asset, please do not waste this opportunity. The funds might not be available in the future.

Olga M. Beeck