Proposed Vision Plan will negatively impact Key Biscayne residents

Dear Islander News,

The Village Council must vote “No” on the 2040 Vision Plan on March 14 because it is a shiny Trojan Horse secretly filled with more density and more development on the inside, and the complete absence of regard for the dwellers of Key Biscayne inside and out.

I receive constant traffic alerts about delays, stoppages, accidents, incidents on Crandon and the Rickenbacker – alerts that adversely affect all of us. One must plan very carefully one’s day from between 11a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to avoid these delays.

This 2040 Vision Plan speaks of more houses on Fernwood, “mall redevelopment” at L’Esplanade, redevelopment of older properties, large increases in square footage and heights, and reduced side setbacks. That is developer-speak for packing more people onto Key Biscayne. That will increase the “Traffic Alerts” we receive, lengthen our time sitting in traffic, heighten our inconveniences and shorten our leisure time.

A vision plan for the future is well advised, but this one, in its present form, is ill advised and, like the Trojan Horse, is carrying destructive forces. I respectfully ask the Council to vote it down.

Diana Garmendia