Put Bill Baggs parking lot status on e-signs to warn beachgoers

Dear Editor,

As a resident of The Towers I witness first-hand the numerous cars that are turned away by police when Bill Baggs Park is full on a beautiful beach day.

I spoke to the police officer tasked with this job and asked why there was not a sign at the beginning of the village that said the park was full, thus allowing people to turn around before going through the entire village. He informed me that different jurisdictions were involved, and it could not be done.

Surely, for the benefit of residents and visitors alike, there can be some cooperation on this simple matter!

I suggest that a notice that the park is closed be put on an electronic sign as you enter the Village and/or before the entrance to Crandon Park. This way, visitors can opt to enter there instead of having to get to the entrance of Bill Baggs only to be turned away.

Respectfully,

Joan Gluck, MD