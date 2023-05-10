Question about CVS pharmacy hours By Valeria Mastelli May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Share Facebook Twitter Email Letters to the editor: CVS Pharmacy in Key Biscayne. Photo by Herve Andrieu Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save How on earth did CVS management decide to have the pharmacy closed from 1 to 2 p.m.? True, we ,the old loyal customers, have the choice to switch to the two other pharmacies! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Key Biscayne Miami Cvs Pharmacy Cvs Letter To The Editor Pharmacy Pharmacy Hours Cvs Hours Recommended for you Most Popular By Hillard Grossman / Special to Islander News Key Rat part of ownership team for 15-1 Kentucky Derby entrant Mage By Mitch Perry / Florida Phoenix / Special to Islander News “We anticipate addressing this issue again next year,” short-term vacation rental bill dies on last day of session By Mitch Perry / Florida Phoenix / Special to Islander News “We have the resources to do this,” Rick Scott wants to take Florida’s school ‘guardian’ program national By Hillard Grossman / Special to Islander News Patch of sargassum ‘blob’ seen offshore Sunday drifts on by Key Biscayne By Ellen R. Glovsky, PhD, RD, LDN / Special to Islander News Despite the hype, most people do not need vitamin supplements Latest e-Edition Islander News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Recommended For You Liam Payne ‘splits from model girlfriend Kate Cassidy after 10 months of dating’ Kelly Lang’s wept while making video about duetting with late ‘hero’ Dame Olivia Newton-John QB Jordan Love confident he can step up for Packers Smart Money: Toni Okamoto on Plant-Based Recipes for Less Immunotherapy Works Well for Young Children With Peanut Allergy