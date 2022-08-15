Questions the underlying message of paid political ad

“Not all that glitters is gold.”

This letter is regarding the paid advertisement of August 4, page 25, in Islander News, placed by Key Biscayners for Ethical & Experienced Government.

The advertisement looks like the organization is impartial, but now I am convinced that they are the ones who want to “win at all costs” and I agree with the point that this mentality must not fit in our “Island Nice.” I am not in politics, but I don’t have to be very smart either to realize that this organization totally supports just one of the candidates. You are not impartial at all.

I’m very proud and happy of being part of a community that in the past took a step forward to incorporate, purchasing Village Green, creating our own fire department/rescue and police department, building the community center and other municipal buildings. I am grateful for all of that and much more. Thank you so much. God Bless them.

However, governments in perpetuity remain for me the reason why I and other South Americans left our countries. Now we have more cosmopolitan residents on KB since 1991, a growing community with new challenges, and with the diversity of population that need new leadership. I thank our founding patriarchs for the altruist decisions in the past, but it is time to PASS THE TORCH.

Adriana Spitale Del Campo