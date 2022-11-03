Rasco’s long record of volunteer service to Village deserves respect, and vote

I am voting for Joe Rasco for the following reasons:

Joe has been a dedicated volunteer for our Village for over 40 years. If you like the Village Green, the Community Center, fire and police departments, and the Beach Park, you can thank Rasco. He and a small group of residents, including my late husband, Cliff Brody, created these amenities after we separated from Miami-Dade County. When we incorporated, we were able to keep 20% of our tax dollars to use on these projects. Joe’s experience volunteering on the Key back then and through today are unmeasurable.

Joe is a very honest, resourceful and well-connected person who always speaks the truth. As mayor, he would be a strong voice since he has a good working relationship with Miami-Dade County, who owns Bear Cut Bridge and the Rickenbacker Causeway. He would be able to work with Miami-Dade County to help us avoid a disaster like the one southwest Florida is currently dealing with.

His opponent says why should we have reserve funds when we don’t have projects named?

Well, it would be foolish not to have reserves when flooding is such an issue here on the Key.

I remember when Hurricane Andrew hit our barrier island. We were able to recover quickly because we had good credit. Repairs got done without needing to go to public vote, which would have been cumbersome, costly for the Village, and would also have delayed the completion of repairs.

Last, but not least, Joe is a visionary. He has dedicated long hours to researching issues and planning for our future with a focus on not increasing density on our island. I am disturbed that some people are negative about the 2040 vision committee. This committee was made up of dedicated volunteers who spent countless hours looking ahead at what our village could look like 20 years from now without increasing density. But please remember that the 2040 Vision Plan is only ideas.

Please vote for Joe and for council candidates who have like thoughts.

Thank you.

Sally Brody