Reader appreciates information on 2040 Vision Plan, looks forward to more

First and foremost, thank you to Luis de la Cruz for his statement at the citizen informational meeting of March 13 regarding the Key Biscayne 2040 Vision Plan. Also, his post in NextDoor that anyone could reach out to him with their concerns or otherwise, and the posting of Councilmember Brett Moss video comments at the Council meeting.

Also appreciate Jorge Mendia's commentary at this newspaper in the March 16 edition, as well as his offer for comments.

The reason the many residents who attended the Council Meeting did not stay was because Mayor Joe Rasco repeated, numerous times, that this item was not on the agenda. I also read the agenda quickly but did not see any entry as to Brett Moss' or any other statement regarding the Vision Plan.

There have been many comments about all the meetings held while the Plan was in progress, and I attended many of them, but the final plan was not attached to the Council meeting agenda when it was to be presented to the Council. Regardless, the Plan has been reviewed and corrected at least twice since then, so this is a non-issue.

Also comments that the residents "read the plan" have been made.

No, I do not want to read the plan, I would request a meeting presented by the Village of Key Biscayne, attended by appropriate staff and Vision Plan Committee if they so desire. I found the citizen informational meeting respectful. Also the comments at the Council meeting, and I expect the same at this seminar.

Regarding the State Housing Bill, I did not find any intention of combining the two issues. I believe it was a separate concern that the Village of Key Biscayne Council and/or staff did not address this issue sooner or instruct or lobbyist to do so.

I look forward to an informational open meeting from the government of Key Biscayne in this matter.

Julie S. Alvarez